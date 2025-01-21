CBI Arrests CBI DSP in Chandigarh, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Balbir Sharma is a CBI deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who was hospitalized following a cardiac arrest in Chandigarh. The reason for Balbir Sharma’s worsening health is his arrest by CBI itself in connection to a Rs 2.5 crore bribery case about a scholarship scam on Monday (20th January) evening.

Advertisment

DSP Sharma was called for questioning at the Chandigarh CBI office in Sector 30 after he was named by Vishaldeep, who is the assistant director of ED (Enforcement Directorate). Vishaldeep pronounced Balbis Sharma’s name during his interrogation. Sharma was later arrested when a day-long questioning ended in the evening.

The DSP, posted in CBI Branch-1 in Delhi, was admitted to Govt Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh. Sharma’s family alleged that he was tortured by the CBI, which worsened his condition. Sharma is said to have undergone heart surgery and a kidney transplant.

In October 2024, ED assistant director Vishaldeep was investigating the scholarship scam in Shimla, Mohali, and Chandigarh. During his questioning, Vishaldeep revealed to CBI that Sharma had "instigated him" to take a bribe while he was investigating the case.

He also alleged that the accused had also demanded a 10% commission out of the bribe amount. Vishaldeep said that he recorded his conversation with DSP Sharma and then complained to the directors of CBI and ED. He added further that scholarship scam accused Rajneesh Bansal was present in these meetings. CBI is now investigating the evidence against the DSP.

Earlier, Vishaldeep filed an anticipatory bail before the Chandigarh CBI court claiming that he had been falsely implicated in the corruption case where CBI tries to shield senior CBI officers as well as the comp0lainants involved in the corruption.

Also Read: CBI Faces Flak Over Procedural Lapses In ED Officer's Arrest