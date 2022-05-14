CBI Raids 7 Locations in Connection to Betting During 2019 IPL

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted raids at seven locations in Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Jodhpur in connection with betting during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

On Friday, CBI registered two FIRs to probe the syndicates that were involved in organizing betting on 2019 IPL matches and allegedly influenced the outcome of matches based on inputs from Pakistan.

The FIR registered by CBI in the matter reads that reliable information has been received about a network of individuals involved in cricket betting are influencing the outcome of IPL matches based on inputs received from Pakistan.

The FIR further read that these bank accounts were opened by submitting forged details such as multiple date of birth and without due diligence done by the bank officials. A part of the money received from the general public in India on account of such betting activities is also being shared with their associates based in foreign countries using Hawala transactions.

An investigation is underway into the case.

