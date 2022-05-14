ED Nabs 6 Including 3 Bangladeshis From West Bengal

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a total of six people including three Bangladeshi nationals from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday.
“Of the 6 arrested today, there are three Bangladeshi nationals amongst them. This is in connection with a massive money laundering case in Bangladesh. The names of Bangladeshi nationals are Proshanta Kumar Halder, Pritish Kumar Halder and Pranesh Kumar Halder. Their properties and properties of their associates across the state of West Bengal were raided by ED,” an official was quoted by ANI as saying.
The official mentioned that one of the people held today, Proshanta Kumar Haldar had been posing as an Indian citizen by the name Shibshankar Haldar. He also fraudulently arranged for various government identities like ration card, Indian voter ID card, PAN and Aadhar cards.
Similarly, the associates of Haldar also managed to obtain government identities via illegal means, the official informed.
He further added, “The ED has found out that these Bangladesh nationals have also managed to float companies in India on the basis of fraudulently obtained identities and have even purchased immovable properties at various places including some posh areas in Kolkata. Proshanta Kumar Halder and other associate persons are accused in a multi-million financial fraud in Bangladesh.”
It may be noted that the ED had carried out search operations at various places linked to Bangladesh nationals namely Proshanta Kumar Halder, Pritish Kumar Halder, Pranesh Kumar Halder and their associates across West Bengal.