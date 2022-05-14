ED Nabs 6 Including 3 Bangladeshis From West Bengal

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a total of six people including three Bangladeshi nationals from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday.

“Of the 6 arrested today, there are three Bangladeshi nationals amongst them. This is in connection with a massive money laundering case in Bangladesh. The names of Bangladeshi nationals are Proshanta Kumar Halder, Pritish Kumar Halder and Pranesh Kumar Halder. Their properties and properties of their associates across the state of West Bengal were raided by ED,” an official was quoted by ANI as saying.

The official mentioned that one of the people held today, Proshanta Kumar Haldar had been posing as an Indian citizen by the name Shibshankar Haldar. He also fraudulently arranged for various government identities like ration card, Indian voter ID card, PAN and Aadhar cards.