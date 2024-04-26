CBI Recovers Huge Cache of Arms and Ammunition in West Bengal

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed a substantial stockpile of arms and ammunition, including foreign-made pistols and revolvers, during raids conducted at two locations in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.
These searches were carried out in connection with a case pertaining to violence against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.
The investigation, initiated by the CBI under RC.2/2024-Kol following orders from the Hon’ble High Court of Calcutta, focused on acts of violence directed at ED personnel during a search operation at the residential and official premises of SK Shahajahan.
Information gleaned during the probe led the CBI team, accompanied by CRPF personnel, to conduct raids at two properties in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, on April 26, 2024. The recovered items include:
Three foreign-made revolvers
One Indian revolver
One Colt official police revolver
One foreign-made pistol
One country-made pistol
120 9mm bullets
50 .45 caliber cartridges
120 9mm caliber cartridges
50 .380 cartridges
Eight .32 cartridges
Additionally, incriminating documents linked to SK. Shahjahan were seized, alongside items suspected to be country-made bombs. The disposal of these hazardous materials is being managed by teams from the National Security Guard (NSG).
The search operation remains ongoing as investigators continue to gather evidence related to the case.