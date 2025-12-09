CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Anil Ambani's Son in RHFL Banking Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a criminal case against Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, in connection with a banking fraud linked to Reliance Housing Finance Limited (RHFL).

This marks the first time a criminal case has been filed against a member of the Ambani family, drawing widespread attention in corporate and legal circles.

According to officials, the case also names RHFL, its former CEO and whole- time director Ravindra Sudhalkar, and several unidentified individuals, including public officials. The complaint alleges that the accused were involved in cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal misconduct, resulting in a wrongful loss of ₹228.06 crore to the bank..

The written complaint submitted to the CBI states that Jai Anmol Ambani, Sudhalkar, and others allegedly engaged in irregularities related to loan disbursement and repayment, actions which caused significant financial losses. The agency is investigating these allegations under charges of fraud, criminal misconduct, and misuse of authority.

Sources revealed that the CBI’s investigation will involve a detailed scrutiny of loan accounts, internal financial records, correspondence, and other relevant documentation of RHFL. Company officials, bank personnel, and other key individuals connected to the case may also be summoned for questioning as the probe advances.

The case comes amid heightened scrutiny of financial irregularities and corporate governance is several major Indian companies. RHFL has faced ongoing financial challenges in recent years, but the inclusion of a high-profile business figure such as Jai Anmol Ambani makes this development particularly.

Legal experts note that his inclusion in the FIR underscores the CBI’s determination to hold all responsible parties accountable, regardless of their social or economic stature.