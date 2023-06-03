CBI Registers FIR Against Conman Impersonating PMO Official

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against a person who allegedly posed himself as an Assistant Commissioner at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), sources said on Saturday.
According to information, he targeted individuals by making fraudulent calls to them.
In December 2022, the CBI received a complaint regarding the fraudulent activities. Further, a mobile number 70913-6373, which was used to make the calls, was displayed as 'PMO Office Delhi' on Truecaller.
The CBI has lodged an FIR under sections 170, 511, read with section 420 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway into the incident.
In the month of March, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a conman posing as a top official at the PMO. The conman identified as Kiran Patel was picked up from the premises of - The Lalit, a five star hotel - where he was residing under the guise of a top government official posing as the Additional Director of Strategy and Campaign. Reportedly, he lived a life of luxury, often posing with security personnel.