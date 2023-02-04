CBI Conduct Searches In J&K Related To Finance Dept Recruitment Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 37 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in the written examination of Accounts Assistant in the Finance (FAA), the probe agency said in a statement.

According to CBI, the searches were conducted in Doda, Reasi, Rajouri, Samba and Udhampur districts at the premises of the accused and others including touts, personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Air Force and others.

The said examination was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

CBI registered a case on November 28, 2022, on the request of the Jammu and Kashmir Government to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the written examination conducted by JKSSB on March 6, 2022, for the recruitment of Accounts Assistant Finance(FAA). The results were declared on April 21, 2022.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government had constituted an Inquiry Committee to look into allegations of malpractices in the said examination.