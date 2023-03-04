CBI Seeks Further 3-Day Remand of Manish Sisodia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought further three-day remand of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was produced before a city court on Saturday on the expiry of his five-day CBI custody. He moved for bail before a special court in the city Friday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Court has fixed March 10 for hearing in the bail plea of Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested on a few days back in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government.

The apex court suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court as the Supreme Court refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in connection with the excise policy case.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday and sought five days of police custody. The investigating agency cited that Sisodia was not cooperating with the investigation and not revealing facts.

AAP workers and leaders held nationwide protests in many states against the arrest of Sisodia. The party maintained that he was targeted and this is done by the BJP to divert public attention from the ongoing Adani Group row.