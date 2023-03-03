Manish Sisodia Files Bail Plea; Hearing on Saturday

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s leader Manish Sisodia has filed a bail plea in the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on Friday in the liquor excise policy scam case in which he was sent to five day CBI custody on February 27.

The bail hearing will take place on Saturday, when Sisodia's five-day CBI custody ends.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday and sought five days of police custody. The investigating agency cited that Sisodia was not cooperating with the investigation and not revealing facts.

AAP workers and leaders held nationwide protests in many states against the arrest of Sisodia. The party maintained that he was targeted and this is done by the BJP to divert public attention from the ongoing Adani Group row.

Morepver, Sisodia moved the Supreme Court of India against his arrest however, it refused to entertain his plea and directed him to move the High Court.

The excise policy was scrapped in August in 2022 and the Delhi lieutenant governor subsequently asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption involving government authorities, bureaucrats and more.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the court is not inclined to entertain the petition at this stage and suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has quizzed Delhi's Minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.