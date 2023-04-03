Manish Sisodia’s Judicial Custody Extended Till April 17 in Delhi Excise Scam

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody has been extended till April 17.

Sisodia’s judicial custody was extended by the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday in connection to the Delhi Excise Policy case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved an application in the court seeking an extension of the AAP leader's judicial custody, saying that the investigation is at a "crucial stage".

The senior AAP leader was produced before the court in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the state's now-scrapped excise policy.

On March 20, the judicial custody of the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was extended by 14 days.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6. The ED also made another arrest in the case earlier, as it took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody.

ED, last year, filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has, so far undertaken nearly 200 search operations in this case after an FIR was filed, taking cognizance of the CBI case registered on the recommendation of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.