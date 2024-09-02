CBI Takes Ex-RG Kar Hospital Principal To Anti-Corruption Branch

Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, was taken to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Anti-Corruption Branch on Monday as part of an ongoing corruption investigation. The CBI registered the case against Dr Ghosh on August 24, following orders from the Calcutta High Court.
On August 24, the CBI officially filed an FIR against Dr. Ghosh after a single bench of the High Court directed the agency to investigate the corruption allegations. That morning, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Calcutta High Court visited the CBI office at Nizam Palace, delivering key documents related to the case. The CBI swiftly acted on the information, filed the FIR, and submitted a copy to the Alipur Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) Court.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata on Friday suspended Dr. Ghosh's membership amid the ongoing CBI investigation into the corruption case. Earlier, on August 26, the CBI had completed a second round of polygraph tests on Dr. Ghosh, which were part of the investigation into the rape-murder case of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College.
The Calcutta High Court has given the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, with the deadline set for September 17. Additionally, the Supreme Court ordered the security of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be taken over by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the incident. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.