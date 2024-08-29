IMA Suspends Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Amid CBI Probe

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suspended Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, amid an ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor earlier this month.
In an official order, the IMA stated that a committee formed by the IMA National President, Dr. RV Asokan, took suo-motu cognizance of the case involving the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
The order noted that Dr. Asokan and another IMA official had visited the parents of the deceased doctor at their home. The victim's parents expressed grievances regarding Dr. Ghosh's handling of the situation, specifically citing a lack of empathy and sensitivity in his response.
"The IMA Bengal state branch, along with various doctor associations, has demanded action against you (Ghosh) due to the disrepute you have brought to the profession as a whole," the order said.
As a result, the IMA's disciplinary committee unanimously decided to suspend Dr. Ghosh's membership with immediate effect.
Earlier, on August 26, the CBI conducted a second round of polygraph tests on Dr. Ghosh as part of their investigation into the incident. The probe was initiated following a directive from a single bench of the High Court to investigate alleged corruption at the medical college.
The Calcutta High Court has given the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is expected to be presented on September 17.
In a related development, the Supreme Court recently ordered that security at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo-motu case concerning the incident.