CBI Takes Over Probe In BJP Leader Sonali Phogat's Death Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe in the case related to the suspicious death of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat from the Goa Police, sources said on Thursday.

A senior CBI officer confirmed that they have registered an FIR into the case and a detailed probe has been ordered.

This comes after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that he will request Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding handing over the Phogat case to the CBI. On September 12, the Ministry of Home Affairs recommended for CBI Investigation into Sonali Phogat's death case.

Earlier, CM Sawant in a statement to the media had said that on the request of Sonali Phogat's family members, especially that of her daughter, the state will request Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the probe to the CBI.

Earlier on Sunday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had also said that the CBI would probe Phogat's death if the family was not satisfied with the Goa police's investigation.

Talking to media persons, Khattar said, "We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they've stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI."

Earlier, a Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sonali Phogat.

(With Inputs from ANI)