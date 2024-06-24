SC Adjourns Hearing For Kejriwal's Plea Against Interim Stay On Release

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, challenged the High Court’s procedure, arguing that staying bail on the first day of the hearing was unprecedented. Singhvi highlighted the lack of immediate reasoning in the High Court's decision on June 21 and cited Supreme Court judgments that stipulate bail, once granted, should not be stayed without special reasons. He questioned how Kejriwal could be compensated for lost time if the High Court ultimately dismissed the ED's appeal.