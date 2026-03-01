CBSE Defers March 2 Board Exams In The Middle East Amid Tensions

The Central Board of Secondary Education has rescheduled the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations that were due to be held on March 2, 2026, at centres in select Middle Eastern countries, citing safety risks linked to the rapidly deteriorating security climate in the region.

According to the report, the Board stated that the move was taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard students, invigilators and school staff. Ongoing geopolitical unrest in parts of West Asia, including military confrontations involving Israel, Iran and the United States, has triggered airspace restrictions, flight cancellations and disruptions to routine services, complicating logistics for candidates.

Officials noted that conducting examinations under such volatile circumstances would be impractical and potentially unsafe. With uncertainties over travel and accessibility to examination venues, the Board concluded that postponement was the most prudent course of action.

Fresh dates for the affected papers will be announced after a situation review. A meeting has been scheduled for March 3 to assess developments and determine whether further adjustments are necessary for examinations slated to commence from March 5.

Amid heightened anxiety among students, the CBSE also issued a clarification dismissing a forged notice circulating on social media. The fabricated document falsely suggested that all remaining board examinations in the Middle East had been permanently scrapped and that students would be assessed through alternate evaluation methods. The Board categorically denied these claims, pointing out factual inaccuracies in the viral message, including references to subjects not included in the official timetable.

Students, parents and affiliated schools have been urged to monitor only the Board’s official website and verified communication platforms for authentic updates.

The revised schedule applies exclusively to examination centres located in the impacted Middle Eastern nations. Examinations within India and in other overseas centres are proceeding as originally planned.

For thousands of Indian expatriate students preparing for their board examinations, the announcement brings a mix of reassurance and apprehension. While safety concerns have been acknowledged, many now await clarity on new dates and potential academic adjustments.