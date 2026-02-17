CBSE Class 10 & 12 Exams 2026 Start Today: What Students Must Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations today, Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Lakhs of students from across India and abroad are appearing for the crucial examinations this year.

The Board has issued strict guidelines for candidates, making it clear that no student will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10:00 AM for the morning session. All examinations will begin at 10:30 AM in a single shift.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Key Dates

• Exam Start Date: February 17, 2026

• Exam Timing: 10:30 AM (Single Shift)

• Class 10 Exams: February 17 – March 18, 2026

• Class 12 Exams: February 17 – April 4, 2026

Strict Entry Rules: No Entry After 10 AM

CBSE has directed that gates of all examination centres will close at 10:00 AM sharp. Students arriving after the deadline will not be permitted to enter under any circumstances.

Students are advised to reach their centres by 9:30 AM to allow sufficient time for verification of admit cards, locating examination rooms, and completing other formalities.

Schools have been instructed to inform both parents and students about the strict reporting schedule.

Mandatory Items & Dress Code

• A hard copy of the admit card is compulsory for entry.

• Students must wear their school uniform and carry their school identity card.

• Candidates should bring their own stationery.

• A transparent water bottle is permitted if required.

Students falling under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category will be provided additional time as per CBSE norms.



Prohibited Items: No Mobiles, Calculators

Students are strictly prohibited from carrying electronic gadgets including:

• Mobile phones

• Smart watches

• Calculators

• Any communication device

Candidates found in possession of such items will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

15-Minute Reading Time Before Exam

CBSE will provide students with 15 minutes to read the question paper before writing begins. During this time, students can:

• Carefully read all sections of the paper

• Check internal choices

• Plan the order of answering questions

However, writing answers during this reading period is strictly prohibited. Answers must be written using only blue or black ink pens.

CBSE Warns Against Rumours

The Board has cautioned students and parents not to believe rumours circulating on social media regarding paper leaks or unofficial question papers. Only official communication issued by CBSE should be considered authentic.

Bell Pattern During Examination

• A long bell will ring at 10:30 AM to signal the start of the examination.

• A long bell will ring again at the end of the exam.

• Short bells will mark time intervals during the exam.

• A warning bell will sound 15 minutes before the conclusion.

Students have been advised to manage their time effectively based on these signals.

Important Writing Instructions Under OSM

While the exam pattern remains unchanged, CBSE has issued specific instructions under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system:

• Map sheets (in subjects like History and Geography) must be attached at the end of the answer booklet.

• Answers must be written question-wise within designated sections.

• Writing outside prescribed areas may impact evaluation during scanning.

