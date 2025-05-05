CCTV Captures J&K; Man’s Fatal Escape Into River During Terror Probe

A 23-year-old man identified as Imtiaz Ahmad Magray, who was allegedly aiding terrorists by providing them food and shelter, drowned after jumping into a river while trying to escape from security forces in Kulgam district.

According to security sources, Magray had been picked up by police on Saturday for questioning. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to offering logistics and support to terrorists hiding in the forested area of Tangmarg in Kulgam. He later agreed to assist the forces in locating the hideout.

On Sunday morning, while accompanying a joint team of the police and the army to the suspected location, Magray suddenly broke away and leapt into the fast-flowing Veshaw River. A video of the incident, shot from an elevated location, shows him briefly scanning the area before jumping into the rocky river below.

The footage also captured Magray struggling against the current before being swept away by the river, leading to his death by drowning. Notably, no security personnel were seen near him at the moment of his escape.

Security forces have strongly condemned attempts to spread misinformation regarding the incident. Sources emphasised that Magray's death occurred during an attempt to flee and should not be wrongly attributed to the security personnel present.

Authorities continue to investigate the broader terror support network in the region.

