CEC Gyanesh Kumar Slams Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ Claim, Seeks Oath or Apology

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday strongly dismissed allegations of bias and “vote theft,” asserting that it remains impartial and committed to protecting the rights of every voter.

Addressing a press conference at the National Media Centre, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, flanked by Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, said, “For us, there is no ruling party or opposition—all are equal. Every political party is born out of registration with the ECI, then how can the Commission discriminate between them?”

Kumar described the recent use of the term “vote chori” (vote theft) as an “insult to the Constitution,” noting that more than one crore government employees, 10 lakh booth-level agents, and 20 lakh polling agents are involved in the electoral process. “With such a vast machinery, how can votes ever be stolen?” he asked.

Ground Reality vs. Political Allegations

The CEC criticised attempts to spread confusion over electoral rolls, saying that booth-level officers and party representatives had jointly verified draft rolls through signatures and video evidence. “It is worrying that these verified documents are ignored by certain leaders to mislead the public,” he said.

Citing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Kumar stressed that voters, parties, and booth workers were working collectively to ensure transparency. “When over seven crore voters in Bihar stand firmly with the Commission, no question can be raised on the credibility of either the ECI or the electorate,” he added.

Response to Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who earlier alleged that the ECI was colluding with the BJP to “steal elections,” Kumar said: “Some people alleged duplicate votes. When evidence was sought, none was provided. Neither the Commission nor voters will be intimidated by false claims.”

He further warned against using the ECI for political mileage: “Politics is being played by placing the gun on the Commission’s shoulder and targeting India’s voters. Let it be clear—the ECI stands firmly like a rock with every voter, across all faiths, classes, and genders.”

On the demand for an affidavit from Gandhi regarding his claims, Kumar said: “The Commission cannot act on such serious allegations without an oath. Either provide an affidavit or apologise to the nation—there is no third option.” He added that if no oath was filed within seven days, it would confirm the allegations were baseless.

Supreme Court Compliance and Voter Verification

Kumar also confirmed that the ECI has complied with the Supreme Court’s directive to publish the list of 65 lakh names deleted from the draft electoral rolls in Bihar during the SIR. The Commission uploaded the data on district election websites within 56 hours.

On concerns over foreign nationals being listed as voters, he said individuals identified during the revision process have been asked to submit documents by September 30. “Anyone found not to be an Indian citizen will be barred from voting after due verification,” he said.

Privacy and Address Clarifications

Rejecting demands for polling booth CCTV footage, Kumar said voter privacy could not be compromised: “Should anyone’s mothers, daughters, or daughters-in-law be shown on public footage?” He also explained that many addresses appeared with “0” as the house number because local bodies had not officially assigned them, especially in unauthorised colonies.

“ECI Will Remain Fearless and Impartial”

Concluding the press briefing, the CEC reiterated the Commission’s neutrality and constitutional duty. “Whether poor or rich, young or old, men or women—every Indian above 18 has the right to vote. The Election Commission has stood, stands, and will continue to stand by every voter without fear or favour,” he said.

Meanwhile, as the ECI defended its role, the Congress, RJD, and allies organised a “Voter Adhikaar Rally” in Bihar, protesting the SIR exercise ahead of the state elections.

