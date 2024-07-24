Celebrating 25 Years of Valor: All-Women Motorbike Rally Honours Kargil Heroes

One notable event organized under the aegis of Headquarters Uniform Force was an 'All Women Motorbike Rally,' planned from Leh to Kargil through the challenging terrain of Ladakh. This rally traversed Khardung La and Umling La, the world’s two highest motorable passes, and served as a fitting tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Soldier and a salute to Nari Shakti. This event highlighted the unparalleled determination, fearlessness, valor, commitment, and devotion of women in the Indian Armed Forces, breaking stereotypes of male domination in adventure activities.