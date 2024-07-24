Celebrating 25 Years of Valor: All-Women Motorbike Rally Honours Kargil Heroes

As the nation commemorates the 25th anniversary of the 1999 Kargil War, a series of events are being organized to honor the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. The Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated on July 26 every year, marks this decisive victory and serves to rekindle the pride and valor of the soldiers who participated in Operation Vijay against Pakistan.
One notable event organized under the aegis of Headquarters Uniform Force was an 'All Women Motorbike Rally,' planned from Leh to Kargil through the challenging terrain of Ladakh. This rally traversed Khardung La and Umling La, the world’s two highest motorable passes, and served as a fitting tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Soldier and a salute to Nari Shakti. This event highlighted the unparalleled determination, fearlessness, valor, commitment, and devotion of women in the Indian Armed Forces, breaking stereotypes of male domination in adventure activities.
The rally team comprised 25 experienced women riders from across India, including military spouses, serving women officers, and other ranks. The 16-day rally commenced at the Leh War Memorial and culminated at the Kargil War Memorial. Along the route, the riders paid homage to martyrs at five major memorials in Ladakh: the Hall of Fame (Leh), Siachen War Memorial, Rezang La War Memorial (Chushul), Trishul War Memorial (Karu), and Kargil War Memorial.
During their journey, the women riders crossed Khardung La (18,380 feet) and Umling La (19,300 feet), showcasing their resilience and strength. The rally saw significant support from various civil agencies, who joined hands with the Indian Army to organize the event, demonstrating their deep reverence for the brave hearts of the Kargil War.
This year's Rajat Mahotsav of Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War, will be celebrated on July 26, 2024. The event is set to feature a host of activities designed to honor the sacrifices and heroism of the Indian Armed Forces, continuing to inspire the nation as a whole.