IAF Commemorates 25 Years of Kargil Victory with 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti'

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Kargil victory with the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti' celebrations at Air Force Station Sarsawa from 12 July to 26 July 2024. This event honors the gallant air warriors who demonstrated exceptional courage and sacrifice during the Kargil War of 1999, particularly in Operation Safed Sagar, a milestone in military aviation history.
Operation Safed Sagar showcased the IAF's capability to overcome significant challenges posed by the steep gradients and high altitudes of over 16,000 feet. Despite these obstacles, the IAF successfully executed around 5,000 strike missions, 350 reconnaissance/ELINT missions, and approximately 800 escort flights. Additionally, the IAF conducted over 2,000 helicopter sorties for casualty evacuations and air transport operations.
152 Helicopter Unit, 'The Mighty Armour', based at Air Force Station Sarsawa, played a crucial role during Operation Safed Sagar. On 28 May 1999, Sqn Ldr R Pundir, Flt Lt S Muhilan, Sgt PVNR Prasad, and Sgt RK Sahu of 152 HU were part of the 'Nubra' formation tasked with a live strike against enemy positions at Tololing. Their helicopter was hit by an enemy Stinger Missile during the breakaway, leading to the loss of these four brave warriors. Their sacrifice was recognized with the posthumous award of the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry).
On 13 July 2024, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, along with senior dignitaries, families of the brave hearts, veterans, and serving IAF officers, laid a wreath at the Station War Memorial to pay tribute to all air warriors who laid down their lives for the nation. The Chief of the Air Staff also interacted with and felicitated the next-of-kin of the fallen heroes.
The celebrations included a spectacular air show featuring the Akash Ganga Team and aerial displays by Jaguar, Su-30 Mkl, and Rafale fighter aircraft. A "Missing Man formation" was flown by Mi-17 V5 helicopters in memory of the fallen heroes. Additionally, a static display of IAF helicopters, including Mi-17 V5, Cheetah, and Chinook, was organized, along with performances by the Air Warrior Drill Team and the Air Force Band.
The event was witnessed by over 5,000 spectators, including school children, local residents of Saharanpur, veterans, civil dignitaries, and personnel from Defence Forces establishments in Roorkee, Dehradun, and Ambala. This grand celebration not only commemorated the bravery and sacrifice of the Kargil War heroes but also inspired the next generation to honor and uphold their legacy.