IAF Commemorates 25 Years of Kargil Victory with 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti'

152 Helicopter Unit, 'The Mighty Armour', based at Air Force Station Sarsawa, played a crucial role during Operation Safed Sagar. On 28 May 1999, Sqn Ldr R Pundir, Flt Lt S Muhilan, Sgt PVNR Prasad, and Sgt RK Sahu of 152 HU were part of the 'Nubra' formation tasked with a live strike against enemy positions at Tololing. Their helicopter was hit by an enemy Stinger Missile during the breakaway, leading to the loss of these four brave warriors. Their sacrifice was recognized with the posthumous award of the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry).