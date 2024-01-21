Celebrating Parakram Diwas 2024: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 127th Birth Anniversary

Parakram Diwas 2024: India is gearing up to celebrate the 127th birth anniversary of the revered freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on January 23, 2024. Commonly known as Netaji Jayanti or Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, this day is observed as Parakram Diwas, commemorating the indomitable spirit of this influential figure in India's struggle for independence against British colonial rule.

Netaji's Early Years and Influential Leadership

Subhas Chandra Bose, born on January 23, 1897, was a dynamic leader who played a crucial role in advocating for complete independence for India. The honorific "Netaji," meaning 'Respected Leader' in Bengali, was first applied to Bose in Germany in early 1942 by Indian soldiers of the Indian Legion and German and Indian officials in the Special Bureau for India in Berlin.

In 1922, Bose founded the newspaper Swaraj and took charge of publicity for the Bengal Provincial Congress Committee under the mentorship of Chittaranjan Das, a strong voice for aggressive nationalism in Bengal.

Dynamic Struggles and Leadership

Netaji's journey was marked by resilience, as he faced imprisonment 11 times between 1921 and 1941 in various jails. He became the President of the All-India Youth Congress in 1923 and later, in 1938, was elected as the President of the Indian National Congress.

Bose went on to establish the Azad Hind Fauj, also known as the Indian National Army (INA), which played a pivotal role in attacking the British forces from the eastern side of undivided India. He founded the INA in Berlin and even launched the Azad Hind Radio Station in Germany.

Parakram Diwas 2024 Celebrations

As India marks Parakram Diwas in 2024, a multifaceted celebration is set to unfold, blending historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions at Red Fort, Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on the evening of January 23, extending the celebration until January 31.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with ASI, NSD, Sahitya Akademi, and the National Archives of India, the event will feature activities delving into the profound legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj.

Red Fort: A Symbolic Venue

The Red Fort, a symbolic location in Netaji's saga, houses a museum dedicated to preserving and honoring Bose and the INA. In 2019, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated this museum on Netaji's birthday. The Red Fort Trials, featuring key figures like Colonel Prem Sahgal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, and Colonel Shahnawaz Khan, will be highlighted during the celebrations.

Fusion of History and Art

The iconic Red Fort will transform into a canvas with a projection mapping show, depicting tales of bravery and sacrifice. Artists from NSD will perform on stage, offering a visually stunning fusion of history and art. Special recognition will be given to INA veterans, with immersive experiences through exhibitions showcasing rare photographs and documents.

Interactive Learning and Cultural Exhibits

Painting and sculpture workshops will provide hands-on experiences, while modern technology takes center stage with AR and VR exhibitions offering unique perspectives on historical events. Visitors can engage with diverse exhibits free of cost during the event.

Bharat Parv and Republic Day Tableaux

During Parakram Diwas 2024, the Prime Minister will also digitally launch "Bharat Parv," organized by the Ministry of Tourism. This event, from January 23 to 31, will showcase the nation's diversity, featuring Republic Day Tableaux, cultural exhibits, and initiatives promoting Vocal for Local.

A platform for global engagement, reflection, and celebration, Parakram Diwas 2024 promises to revive the spirit of the nation at Ram Leela Maidan and Madhav Das Park in front of the Red Fort. As we commemorate Netaji's 127th birth anniversary, let us honor his contributions to India's freedom movement and draw inspiration from his unwavering commitment to the cause.