Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Recycling Temple Flowers and Revolutionizing Temple Waste Management

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: In a pioneering move following the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has embarked on an extensive plan to recycle flowers offered in the temples of Ayodhya Dham. This innovative approach aims not only to maintain the cleanliness of the temple premises but also to create employment opportunities for women through the production of incense sticks and gulaal.
Following the consecration program of Ramlala, the municipal corporation is committed to preventing the temple premises from becoming littered with flowers used during pujas. Under this initiative, incense sticks, or Dhoop sticks, as well as gulaal, are being produced by processing the flowers offered in all temples of Ayodhya Dham.
The corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Phool, an organization engaged in the collection and recycling of flower waste into certified natural incense sticks and gulaal.
The initiative will also provide employment opportunities to women engaged with self-help groups. After the Pran Pratishtha, we are expecting at least nine tonnes of flower waste to be recycled daily from all the temples in Ayodhya, a significant increase from the current 2.3 tonnes
Vishal Singh, vice-chairperson of Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA)
The plan extends beyond the consecration event, with continuous recycling of flowers used in the temple premises. This not only ensures the cleanliness of the sacred space but also contributes to the employment of women in self-help groups through the processing of flowers.
Post the Ram Mandir consecration, an estimated 9 tonnes of offered flowers (Nirmalya) are projected to be recycled daily from all temples of Ayodhya Dham. This marks a significant increase from the current 2.3 tonnes. Vishal Singh, Vice Chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority, emphasizes the need for expedited flower processing, especially with the anticipated influx of devotees post the historic Pran Pratishtha program.
Vineet Pathak, OSD to ADA Vice President, highlights the initiation of a bamboo-free incense project launched on October 21, 2023, by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This project, made from flowers offered in Ayodhya's temples, is a collaborative effort involving the Uttar Pradesh Government, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, and the Namami Gange Programme. The organization named Phool, in partnership with Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, is responsible for collecting and recycling flower waste. To enhance the accessibility of these environmentally friendly products, Phool has strategically launched them on the Q-Com platform and various digital platforms. This ensures that the products essential for puja rituals are readily available to people across India, aligning with the mission to promote sustainable practices and make eco-friendly alternatives widely accessible.
The products, with the fragrance of gentle sandalwood oil, are made available through digital platforms, ensuring their accessibility for daily puja rituals. Phool's plant, spanning 8000 square feet, engages 20 women in this eco-friendly initiative. With a forward-looking approach, the corporation aims to ensure the daily recycling of 9 tonnes of flower extracts, providing employment for 275 women.
Temples actively participating in daily flower collection include Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan, Nageshwar Nath Temple, Shri Kale Ram Temple, Gore Ram Temple, Bade Devkali Temple, Chhote Devkali Temple, and Swaminarayan Temple. The flower collection from the Ram Janmabhoomi temple is set to commence from January 22, aligning with the increased footfall expected due to the Pran Pratishtha program.