Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Recycling Temple Flowers and Revolutionizing Temple Waste Management

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: In a pioneering move following the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has embarked on an extensive plan to recycle flowers offered in the temples of Ayodhya Dham. This innovative approach aims not only to maintain the cleanliness of the temple premises but also to create employment opportunities for women through the production of incense sticks and gulaal.

Initiative Overview

Following the consecration program of Ramlala, the municipal corporation is committed to preventing the temple premises from becoming littered with flowers used during pujas. Under this initiative, incense sticks, or Dhoop sticks, as well as gulaal, are being produced by processing the flowers offered in all temples of Ayodhya Dham.

The corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Phool, an organization engaged in the collection and recycling of flower waste into certified natural incense sticks and gulaal.