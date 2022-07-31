Celebrations at Mirabai Chanu’s Home in Manipur after Weightlifter Bags Gold

Celebrations began at the native place of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she won a gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Family members and neighbours at Nongpok Kakching in Manipur were seen rejoicing and enjoying the proud achievement by the weightlifter.

On Saturday, Chanu won a gold medal with a combined lift of 201 kg in the Women's 49 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. This was the first gold for India and third medal of the day.

The Gold medalist's mother Tombi Devi narrated her restlessness prevailing a night before the competition.

She said, “Since yesterday I have been offering prayers for her and finding myself restless, I couldn't sleep. I had apprehensions about whether she will win or not, as she was sick. Till now I was feeling so anxious for her and had thoughts going on in my mind of all kinds. Her winning has made me relaxed.”

Mirabai's cousins and other family members also said that she had kept up to their expectations as they were hopeful that she would win the gold medal.