Celebrations Begin after India’s Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup

Celebrations began in various cities across the country after India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday.
A large crowd was seen dancing to the beat of drums in Mumbai, celebrating India's victory over Pakistan. A huge crowd gathered in Nagpur, and several people waved the national flag too.
People werealso seen celebrating in Kolkata and Siliguri in West Bengal.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian players for displaying superb skill and grit.
Taking to twitter, PM Modi wrote, “TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory.”
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed team India for registering a 5-wicket win over Pakistan.
"What a superb start by Team India at the #AsiaCup2022. This was such a nail-biting match. Congratulations to the entire team for this amazing victory. Keep it up!" he tweeted.
Having won the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first. Coming in to bat, Pakistan set India a target of 148 runs which the men in blue managed to reach in the final over.
For India, the pacers were on fire with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya nicking four and three wickets respectively. Arshdeep Singh also picked two wickets, while Avesh Khan got one.
On the other hand, coming in to chase the target set by Pakistan, India got off to a very bad start with opener K L Rahul dismissed on the first ball.
Specialised finisher Dinesh Karthik came into the middle but was merely a spectator as Pandya smacked the ball out of the ground to bring a memorable victory for the men in blue.