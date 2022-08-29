Celebrations Begin after India’s Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup

Celebrations began in various cities across the country after India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday.

A large crowd was seen dancing to the beat of drums in Mumbai, celebrating India's victory over Pakistan. A huge crowd gathered in Nagpur, and several people waved the national flag too.

People werealso seen celebrating in Kolkata and Siliguri in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian players for displaying superb skill and grit.

Taking to twitter, PM Modi wrote, “TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory.”