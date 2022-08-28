Asia Cup 2022: India Beat Pakistan In Entertaining Encounter

India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 tie in Dubai on Sunday in a match that was evenly poised throughout.

Having won the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first. Coming in to bat, Pakistan set India a target of 148 runs which the men in blue managed to reach in the final over.

Batting first, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dismissed quickly, only for the decision to be overturned after a check. Azam however, could not play much and was sent packing at 10 runs.

Opening partner Mohammad Rizwan was the pick of the bunch, top scoring with 43 runs in the Pakistan innings. The only other batter to make a noticeable contribution was Iftikhar Ahmed as a strong Indian bowling attack took wickets at regular intervals.

For India, the pacers were on fire with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya nicking four and three wickets respectively. Arshdeep Singh also picked two wickets, while Avesh Khan got one.