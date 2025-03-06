Celebrities Applaud Anant Ambani’s Vantara After PM Modi’s Visit

Bollywood and sports personalities have come together to applaud Anant Ambani’s ambitious wildlife rescue and conservation project, Vantara, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the center in Gujarat. Vantara, spearheaded by Anant Ambani, is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and conserving wildlife and is regarded as the world’s largest wildlife research center.

Advertisment

From Shah Rukh Khan to Virat Kohli, several celebrities have taken to social media to appreciate Anant’s efforts in rescuing, rehabilitating, and protecting wildlife. Their heartfelt messages not only highlight the significance of Vantara but also reinforce the importance of wildlife conservation in today’s world.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has lauded Anant Ambani, sharing his appreciation while reposting pictures from PM Mosi’s visit on platform 'X'.

"Animals deserve love, and they need protection and care... for their health & that of our planet. PM @narendramodi's presence at Vantara reinforces the importance of this. The purity of a person's heart is directly proportional to their love for animals. Vantara and Anant's commitment to providing a sanctuary to unfortunate animals is a testament to that. Keep it up Beta!!" wrote Shah Rukh.

Animals deserve love, and they need protection and care… for their health & that of our planet.

PM @narendramodi’s presence at Vantara reinforces the importance of this.

The purity of a person's heart is directly proportional to their love for animals. Vantara and Anant’s… https://t.co/NSQ65zBiPK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 5, 2025

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli also took to social media to commend the initiative, stating, “Anant Ambani and his entire team at Vantara are making a remarkable difference in wildlife welfare. Their dedication to rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation is shaping a more sustainable and compassionate ecosystem.”

Anant Ambani and his entire team at Vantara are making a remarkable difference in wildlife welfare. Their dedication to rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation is shaping a more sustainable and compassionate ecosystem.#Vantara @narendramodi — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2025

Other Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, also shared their appreciation.

Ranveer Singh posted a picture of PM Modi with a lion on his Instagram Stories, writing, "King of the jungle!! Love this picture! → @narendramodi An iconic image from a momentous occasion! #PMVisitsVantara @vantara @radhikamambani @vivaank3 Anant, may your generosity & goodness multiply and circle back to you ten-fold! Love & blessings, my dear brother."

Deepika Padukone also expressed her admiration, sharing a similar photo of PM Modi, writing, "Truly, one of a kind... @vantara. Congratulations Anant and @radhikamambani on this iconic moment!"