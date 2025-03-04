"Safe Haven for Animals", PM Modi Lauds Anant Ambani’s Vantara Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Vantara, an ambitious animal rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation project spearheaded by Anant Ambani, in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Spanning 3,500 acres, the facility is the largest of its kind, providing a sanctuary for rescued and endangered animals, ensuring expert care and a natural habitat for their well-being.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.

During his visit, PM Modi toured the facility, interacting with rehabilitated animals and inspecting the advanced veterinary hospital at Vantara. The centre boasts state-of-the-art medical equipment, including MRI, CT scans, and ICUs for wildlife care. In a video shared on the Prime Minister’s official YouTube channel, he was seen engaging with various species, including Asiatic lion cubs, a white lion cub, and a rare clouded leopard cub, among others.

Notably, the white lion cub PM Modi fed was born at Vantara after its mother was rescued and rehabilitated. The centre also houses a caracal breeding program aimed at preserving the once-abundant species in India, with plans to release them into the wild.

The rescued animals at the centre are kept in places that closely mirror their natural habitat. Some of the key conservation initiatives undertaken at the Centre include Asiatic Lion, Snow Leopard, One-Horned Rhinoceros, among others.

Sharing his thoughts on platform 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Inaugurated Vantara, a unique wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation initiative, which provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare."

Emphasizing India’s dedication to wildlife conservation, PM Modi described Vantara as a testament to the nation's commitment to protecting its fauna. The centre, situated within the 3,000-acre Jamnagar Refinery Complex, serves as a sanctuary for injured, abused, and endangered animals, marking a pioneering effort in wildlife preservation under Anant Ambani’s vision.