Centenarian Freedom Fighter Enters 3rd Marriage With Woman Half His Age

Love is blind. Factors that usually come under consideration like age, class, caste, and what not, go out of the window when someone is in love. And that was exactly the case as this centenarian freedom fighter got married to a woman almost half his age in 2023.
A viral video on social media features a 103-year-old freedom fighter from Bhopal alongside a woman half his age, whom he wed in 2023.
Habib Nazar, a respected freedom fighter from Itwara in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, got married to Firoz Jahan, 49, in a wedding ceremony held last year.
The footage depicts Nazar arriving home with his newlywed wife on an autorickshaw, while bystanders extend their felicitations and blessings to the couple. Nazar, wearing a smile, can be observed conveying his appreciation to the supporters.
Nazar entered his third marriage after feeling deeply lonely following the passing of his second wife, prompting him to seek companionship once more.
Firoz Jahan, who had previously lost her husband, chose to marry him because she felt that the ageing freedom fighter needed someone to look after him.