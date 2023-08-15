BJP To Organize Central Election Committee Meeting Tomorrow

In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in five states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a significant meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) at the party's headquarters on Wednesday.
Expected to be attended by all 15 CEC members, the gathering will include prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda.
The BJP is strategically gearing up for polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. The focus of the meeting will revolve around bolstering the party's presence in vulnerable constituencies, deliberating on candidate selection, and fine-tuning the campaign strategy. Notably, the party has compiled a list of seats deemed crucial for concentrated efforts.
Integral to the discussions will be state-level insights, wherein leaders will provide feedback on grassroots activities, including the dissemination of information about the welfare initiatives of the BJP-led central government. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with State Party President VD Sharma and other notable figures, is set to participate in the meeting.
With Madhya Pradesh being one of the five states slated for elections, the BJP's strategic engagement reflects its determination to secure a stronghold in these crucial contests