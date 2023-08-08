BJP Calls for Removal of Assam Rifles In Manipur Amid Allegations of Biasness

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Assam Rifles from Manipur, citing bias and failure to control clashes.
In a letter, the party alleges the force favored one side in group clashes and accuses it of inadequate intervention. The memorandum, submitted on August 7, presses for Assam Rifles' permanent withdrawal from the state, asserting public discontent with their handling of situations.
A first information report (FIR) came in the wake of the August 5 incident at Kwakta in the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur area where a father-son duo and another person were killed in their sleep by armed miscreants, suspected to be members of the Kuki community who came from the neighbouring Churachandpur district.
Following the killings, the Manipur Police alleged that their team was stopped by the Assam Rifles unit from conducting a search operation to trace the suspected attackers who could have been hiding in the area.