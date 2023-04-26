Centre Announces 2-Day State Mourning Over Demise of Parkash Singh Badal

Following the death of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, the central government has announced two days of state mourning on April 26 and 27 across India.

In a communication to all the states, the Union Home Ministry stated, “On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown half mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days.

Parkash Singh Badal breathed his last at the age of 95 on April 25 at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

Badal was admitted to the hospital more than a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had condoled the demise of the politician.

CM Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, “For over five decades Shri Prakash Singh Badal Ji remained a vitol pivot of Indian politics. History of Punjab will be incomplete without mentioning his towering contributions.”

“Shri Badal ji was a true companion of democracy and farmer’s welfare. He shepherded the State through it most trying times. I am extremely anguished to learn about his demise and extend my heartfelt condolences to Shri Sukhbhir Badal ji & all his well-wishers,” he added.