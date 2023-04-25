Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal breathed his last at the age of 95 on Tuesday.

The politician was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali more than a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing.

The news of his death was shared by the personal assistant of his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Singh’s last rites will be performed in Bhatinda's Badal village.

His mortal remains will be shifted from Mohali to Badal village on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, speaking about the demise of the veteran politician, the hospital said, “Parkash Singh Badal continues to be under close observation in the medical ICU (Intensive Care Unit).” In a bulletin on the veteran leader’s condition on Saturday, the hospital had said, “In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal’s health, he continues to be closely monitored in the medical ICU.”