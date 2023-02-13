Centre adjourns Rajya Sabha’s budget sessions till March 13

The Centre had adjourned proceedings of the Rajya Sabha till March 13 on Monday.

Keeping in view the sloganeering by opposition parties over Adani-Hindenburg issue, the house is scheduled to commence proceedings again from March 13 to April 6. The lawmakers will meet in the second part of the Budget session, typically the longest session for the Indian parliament.

Lok Sabha proceedings were still on and are due to be adjourned during the early hours of Monday.

The first part of the Budget session took place on January 31. In the session, the president addressed a joint session of the house and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the country's annual Economic Survey prepared by the chief economic adviser. On February 1, the finance minister tabled the Union Budget for the next fiscal year starting April 1.

Activities during the first part of the Budget session was marked by the opposition creating a ruckus, demanding JPC following US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's report against financial malpractices in Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani-led conglomerate.

The houses could hardly hold sessions and the speakers had to regularly adjourn proceedings amid steady din by the opposition parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motion of thanks address to the President was also disrupted by persisting chants linking the ruling party with Adani.

In the next session, or the second part of the Budget session, the finance minister will have to table the Finance Bill and get lawmakers' approval to implement Budget proposals from fiscal year 2024-2025.

A total of 26 bills, including seven pending bills, were listed as legislative agenda of the government for this year's budget session.