Centre Announces Creation of Five New Districts in Ladakh

In a significant move aimed at enhancing governance and development in Ladakh, the Centre on Monday announced the creation of five new districts in the union territory (UT).
The newly formed districts—Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang—are expected to bring government services closer to the region's people and strengthen administrative reach across its vast and remote areas.
Until now, Ladakh was divided into just two districts: Leh and Kargil. The addition of these five districts raises the total to seven, a change seen as a crucial step in overcoming the logistical challenges posed by Ladakh’s expansive and difficult terrain.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an announcement on the platform X (formerly Twitter), linked the decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the development of Ladakh. "In pursuit of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to create five new districts. The new districts will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps, bolstering governance in every nook and cranny,” Shah said.
Prime Minister Modi also shared Shah’s post, describing the creation of the districts as "a step towards better governance and prosperity." He expressed confidence that this decision will bring the administration closer to the people of Ladakh and improve their access to public services.
The creation of these new districts comes nearly five years after Ladakh was established as a union territory, following the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act on October 31, 2019. Prior to that, Ladakh was part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, which was reorganised into two separate UTs—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh—after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
Ladakh, though vast in area, is sparsely populated and presents considerable challenges to governance due to its rugged terrain and remote communities. The district administration has faced difficulties in reaching grassroots levels, hampering the effective implementation of public welfare schemes.
With the formation of these new districts, the government aims to address these challenges by ensuring that more people can benefit from central and Ladakh administration welfare programs.
In addition to giving “in-principle approval” for the formation of these districts, the Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed the Ladakh administration to form a committee. This committee will assess key factors such as district headquarters, boundaries, administrative structures, and staffing requirements. The report is expected within three months, after which the final proposal will be sent to the MHA for further action.
This landmark decision is expected to significantly contribute to Ladakh's all-round development and improve the delivery of government services in the region.