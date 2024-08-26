Centre Announces Creation of Five New Districts in Ladakh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an announcement on the platform X (formerly Twitter), linked the decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the development of Ladakh. "In pursuit of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to create five new districts. The new districts will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps, bolstering governance in every nook and cranny,” Shah said.