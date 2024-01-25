277 Personnel Honored with Gallantry Awards on Republic Day Eve

On the occasion of Republic Day, a total of 1132 personnel of Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defence and Correctional Service have been awarded Gallantry/Service Medals.
The Central Government has taken many steps in recent years to rationalize and transform the entire award ecosystem of various awards. In this regard, Sixteen Gallantry/Service Medals (for Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defence and Correctional Service) have been rationalized and merged into following four medals:
President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG)
Medal for Gallantry (GM)
President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM)
Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)
President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the grounds of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.
Among the majority of the 277 Gallantry Awards, 119 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 133 personnel from the Jammu & Kashmir region and 25 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.
Out of 277 Gallantry Medals, 275 GM have been awarded to 72 personnel from J&K Police, 18 personnel from Maharashtra, 26 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 23 personnel from Jharkhand, 15 personnel from Odisha, 08 personnel from Delhi, 65 personnel from CRPF, 21 personnel from SSB and the remaining personnel from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.
President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)
President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Service and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.
Out of 102 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 94 have been awarded to Police Service, 04 to Fire Service and 04 to Civil Defence& Home Guard Service. Out of 753 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), 667 have been awarded to Police Service, 32 to Fire Service, 27 to Civil Defence& Home Guard Service and 27 to Correctional Service.