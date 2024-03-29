Centre Approves CBI Probe Into AAP's Satyendar Jain For Extorting Rs 10 Cr

The Ministry of Home Affairs approved a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into Satyendar Jain, the jailed leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on charges of extorting Rs 10 crore from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar as protection money, according to sources cited by news agency ANI. Jain, along with former Tihar Jail Director General Sandeep Goel, has been accused of operating an extortion racket from Tihar and demanding money for protection from high-profile inmates. This development comes at a time when Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged liquor policy scam.