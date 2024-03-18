SC Denies Bail To Former AAP Minister Satyendar Jain In Money Laundering Case

Singhvi urged the Supreme Court to grant bail to Jain, highlighting that he posed no flight risk or threat to witnesses. He emphasized the gravity of the situation for Jain's life and liberty.

The Enforcement Directorate opposed Jain's bail plea, alleging that he frequently sought bail on medical grounds and conveniently stayed in the hospital. They also highlighted instances where Jain collapsed during court arguments on bail, suggesting foul play. However, Jain's counsel dismissed these allegations as baseless.