SC Denies Bail To Former AAP Minister Satyendar Jain In Money Laundering Case

In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday denied the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case, instructing him to surrender immediately.
Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal dismissed Jain's appeal, along with the bail pleas of the co-accused Ankush and Vaibhav Jain.
Earlier on May 26, Satyendar Jain had been granted interim bail for six weeks due to medical reasons, which was subsequently extended. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), presented the court with evidence from both the trial court and the high court, supporting the rejection of the bail plea.
In response, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Jain, argued against the ED's claims, emphasizing that his client had already spent a year in incarceration. Singhvi contended that the probe agencies were attempting to transform a tax case into a money laundering offense.
Singhvi urged the Supreme Court to grant bail to Jain, highlighting that he posed no flight risk or threat to witnesses. He emphasized the gravity of the situation for Jain's life and liberty.
The Enforcement Directorate opposed Jain's bail plea, alleging that he frequently sought bail on medical grounds and conveniently stayed in the hospital. They also highlighted instances where Jain collapsed during court arguments on bail, suggesting foul play. However, Jain's counsel dismissed these allegations as baseless.
The hearing on Jain's bail saw several twists, including changes in the bench composition due to medical reasons. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud explained the reasons behind the bench changes and mentioned the communication received from Justice AS Bopanna regarding his inability to continue hearing the matter due to medical issues.
Jain, who underwent surgery last year, had his interim bail extended multiple times due to medical grounds. Conditions imposed by the Supreme Court included restrictions on media interaction and leaving Delhi without permission.
Jain had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's dismissal of his bail plea in the money laundering case. The High Court had rejected his plea on April 6, citing concerns about his influence and potential tampering with evidence.
The trial court had also denied Jain's bail petition on November 17, 2022. He was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate and has since been in judicial custody.
The ED's case is based on allegations from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint, accusing Jain of acquiring movable properties in others' names between February 14, 2015, and May 31, 2017, without satisfactory explanation.