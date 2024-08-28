Centre Approves Rs 4,136 Cr for Hydro Electric Projects in Northeast

The grant towards the equity portion of the State Government of NER would be capped at 24% of the total project equity subject to a maximum of Rs.750 crore per project. The cap of Rs.750 crore for each project would be revisited, if required, on a case-to-case basis. The ratio of equity of the CPSU and the State Government in the JV would be maintained at the time of disbursing of the grant.

Central Financial Assistance would be limited to only viable Hydro Electric Projects. States would be required to waive / stagger free power and / or reimburse SGST to make the project viable.

With the introduction of this scheme, participation of the State Governments in the hydro development shall be encouraged and risk and responsibilities shall be shared in a more equitable manner. The issues such as land acquisition, rehabilitation & resettlement and local law & order issues would be reduced with State Governments becoming stakeholders. This would avoid time and cost over-run of the projects.