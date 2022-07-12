PM Modi Inuagurates Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Deoghar Airport and other development projects in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

The development projects in Deoghar have been listed as worth more than Rs 16,800 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi highlighted that the projects will improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state.

It may be mentioned that the Deoghar airport is the second airport in Jharkhand. The construction of two more airports for the state is underway in Dumka and Bokaro.

Modi said, “We had dreamt of Deoghar airport for a long time, it's being fulfilled now. These projects will make the lives of people easy. The development projects worth Rs 16,800 crores will improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state.”

Modi also said that these projects will also help the adjoining states to grow.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was also present at the event, said that the projects were a matter of pride for the people.

The airport took over four years to be constructed. It has been built at a cost of Rs 400 crore by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Jharkhand government. PM Modi had laid the foundation for the airport in 2018.