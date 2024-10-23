Centre Closes Onboarding for PM Internship Scheme; 1.27 Lakh Opportunities Offered

The Centre has officially closed the onboarding window for corporate participation in the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS). A total of 280 companies have registered on the dedicated portal, offering an impressive 127,046 internship opportunities.
The PMIS portal, available at www.pminternship.mca.gov.in, opened on October 3 for corporates to register their internship offerings. Meanwhile, the window for youth registration commenced on October 12 and is expected to remain open until early November.
Administered by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the PMIS was introduced in this year's Union Budget. The scheme allows the top 500 corporates by average CSR spending over the last three fiscal years to participate, providing valuable internship opportunities for youth.
Designed to equip young Indians with practical industry experience and enhance their employability, the PMIS aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry needs. Internship opportunities span various sectors, including technology, manufacturing, finance, retail, and healthcare. Economic observers note that the government's initiative to prepare India's youth for the job market has resonated well with companies eager to contribute to workforce development.
Prominent companies participating in the scheme include Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Max Life Insurance, Muthoot Finance, and Jubilant Foodworks.
The sectors with the highest number of internship opportunities include oil, gas, and energy; automotive; travel and hospitality; banking and financial services; and metals and mining. Other key sectors offering internships are manufacturing, industrial, infrastructure and construction, IT and software development, FMCG, and telecom.
Currently, internship opportunities are available in 737 districts across 37 states and Union Territories. Participants under the PMIS will receive a monthly allowance of ₹5,000, along with a one-time grant of ₹6,000. Additionally, the MCA has mandated that internship aspirants must possess an Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication to access the scheme's benefits.
The government has allocated ₹800 crore for this pilot initiative, which aims to provide 1.25 lakh internships to youth aged between 21 and 24 in the fiscal year 2025.