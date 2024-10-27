Centre Directs Social Media Platforms to Remove Hoax Bomb Threat Content

The ministry raised concerns over the rapid spread of such hoaxes, noting that “forwarding, re-sharing, re-posting, and re-tweeting” features have enabled a broad, uncontrolled dissemination of these threats. According to the advisory, these hoax bomb threats are often misleading and pose significant disruptions to public order, airline operations, and the safety of travelers.

