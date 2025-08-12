FSSAI Trains Over 3 Lakh Street Food Vendors on Food Safety, Informs Govt

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has trained more than three lakh street food vendors nationwide, the government informed Parliament recently.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, outlined the government’s initiatives to strengthen food safety standards across the country. A key component of this effort is the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) programme, launched in 2017.

"This initiative offers training in food safety and standards for individuals engaged in street food business, whether as food business operators or employees," Jadhav said.

He further added, "Under FoSTaC, a specialised awareness course titled 'Street Food Vending' has been developed. Till now, more than 3 lakh street food vendors across the country have been trained through this programme."

The minister also highlighted the government’s focus on enhancing street food safety through stringent inspections, awareness campaigns, and enforcement measures implemented by FSSAI.

"The FSSAI conducts regular surveillance, monitoring, inspection, and random sampling of food products to check compliance with the standards laid down under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Rules and Regulations," Jadhav stated.

If food samples are found to be non-conforming, appropriate penal action is taken against the defaulting Food Business Operators under the provisions of the FSS Act.

Additionally, FSSAI is driving the nationwide "Eat Right India movement" to promote food safety and hygiene for all citizens. As part of this initiative, the Eat Right Street Food Hub certification programme has been designed to educate the public on safe food practices at Food Streets.

To further expand outreach, especially in remote areas, FSSAI has introduced Mobile Food Testing Laboratories (MFTLs) across all States and Union Territories, enabling on-the-spot food testing and dissemination of food safety information.

