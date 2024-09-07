Centre Dismisses Puja Khedkar from IAS with Immediate Effect

The central government has dismissed Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, following allegations of cheating and misusing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits to secure her selection in the prestigious service. Khedkar, however, has denied all allegations against her.
On September 6, 2024, the Centre issued an order discharging Khedkar under Rule 12 of the IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954. This rule allows the government to dismiss probationers if they are found ineligible for recruitment or deemed unsuitable for service. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had previously canceled her candidature on July 31, 2024, and barred her from all future exams.
Puja Khedkar, who was serving as a probationary IAS officer in Maharashtra, was accused of wrongly availing benefits meant for OBC and disabled candidates. The allegations also include her eligibility for the 2021 civil services examination, as it was revealed that she had exhausted her attempts by 2020.
Both the UPSC and Delhi Police opposed her anticipatory bail plea, arguing that she defrauded the Commission and undermined public trust. They further sought dismissal of her bail application, stating that granting her relief would obstruct the investigation into what they termed a "deep-rooted conspiracy."
Khedkar's alleged misconduct came to light when the UPSC found her guilty of violating rules, resulting in the cancellation of her provisional selection and her debarring from future exams. The controversy intensified when media reports surfaced about her demands for a separate office and official vehicle, as well as the unauthorized use of a beacon on her private Audi car. Initially stationed in Pune, she was transferred to Washim by the district collector amidst the growing scrutiny.
The central government also suspended her district training program, recalling her to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for further action. Khedkar continues to maintain her innocence, claiming that she is a victim of misinformation and "fake news."
Despite being granted interim bail, her legal troubles persist, and the case is ongoing.