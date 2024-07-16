Controversial IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Training Put on Hold Amid Allegations

A probationary IAS officer, Puja Khedkar finds herself embroiled in a swirling controversy as the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) recalled her on Tuesday, suspending her district training program. The controversy stems from allegations of misuse of power and privileges, particularly concerning the authenticity of disability and OBC certificates purportedly used for entry into civil services.
Khedkar, recently transferred from Pune to Washim amidst these allegations, vehemently denied any wrongdoing, claiming she is the victim of a defamation campaign. "Misinformation is being spread, and I am facing a lot of defamation," she expressed during a press interaction in Washim, urging responsible reporting from the media.
The Pune Police have been actively investigating allegations against Khedkar's parents in a separate criminal case following an incident involving her mother, Manorama Khedkar, a village sarpanch, allegedly brandishing a gun in a land dispute, as seen in a viral video.
Furthermore, concerns have been raised over Khedkar's alleged demands upon assuming office, including acquiring a VIP number plate for her Audi car, reportedly provided by a contractor, and installing a red beacon without authorization. These actions, along with claims of taking over the Pune collector's chamber and demanding additional staff, have drawn scrutiny and led to administrative actions against her.
The Union government has initiated a probe into Khedkar's candidature, focusing on the authenticity of her disability certificates submitted to the UPSC. Additionally, discrepancies in her OBC category status have surfaced, given her father's substantial assets and income levels exceeding prescribed limits for non-creamy layer status.
The unfolding saga has underscored procedural lapses and prompted introspection into the oversight mechanisms governing civil service appointments and conduct. As investigations continue, the spotlight remains on Khedkar's future and the broader implications for administrative integrity.
Sources indicate ongoing developments in the investigation and administrative actions, highlighting the complexities and challenges faced in upholding standards within India's civil services.