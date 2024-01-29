Centre Extends Ban on 'Students Islamic Movement of India' for 5 Years

The Central Government on Monday extended the ban imposed on the terrorist group the 'Students Islamic Movement of India' (SIMI) for five more years, an official statement said.
The SIMI has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.
Reportedly, the SIMI was first banned in 2001 when the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government was in power and since then the ban has been extended every five years.
The last ban was imposed, vide Gazette Notification Number S.O. 564(E) on January 31, 2029.
The official statement said that the SIMI is continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India.
Many criminal cases have been registered against SIMI and its members under various sections of law including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.