"Will Evolve Over Time" Musk Says Introducing New Twitter Rules

Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk, on Monday, shared the new set of rules for the micro-blogging platform while emphasizing that they "will evolve over time."

In the wake of the company's USD 44 billion acquisition by Musk, the Tesla CEO took to Twitter and posted a link to Twitter's new rules. "Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they're currently the following," read the text accompanying the link.

Though the guidelines have largely stayed the same as earlier there seems to be one addition - 'Misleading and Deceptive Identities', which comes under the 'Authenticity' section.

It states, "You may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter."

The guidelines have been divided into five sections, out of which the others are 'Safety,' 'Privacy,' 'Enforcement and Appeals,' and 'Third-party advertising in video content.'