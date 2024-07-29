Centre Forms Panel to Investigate Delhi's 'Rau's IAS Coaching' Centre Deaths

In response to the tragic deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has established a high-level committee to investigate the incident.
This committee, chaired by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs (MoUHA) and including the Principal Secretary (Home) of the Delhi Government, the Special Commissioner of Police, the Fire Advisor, and the Joint Secretary of the MHA, will assess the circumstances of the tragedy, identify those responsible, and recommend measures and policy changes to prevent future incidents. The committee is expected to deliver its report within 30 days.
The incident resulted in the drowning deaths of Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nivin Dalwin, who were trapped in the basement of Rau's Study Circle after heavy rains caused severe flooding.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, attributed the tragedy to negligence and stressed the need for accountability to prevent such occurrences. He emphasized that the issue should be addressed without political bias.
In response, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has announced a ₹10 lakh compensation for the victims' families. Additionally, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi reported that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken swift action, including a sealing drive that led to the closure of 19 illegal coaching centres. The MCD has also conducted an encroachment drive and taken disciplinary action against municipal officials.
The incident has prompted widespread concern and calls for stricter safety regulations to protect students in coaching centres throughout the city.