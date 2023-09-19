Centre Introduces Women's Reservation Bill In Lok Sabha

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre on Tuesday introduced the new Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building.
Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. He said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in the Lok Sabha will increase to 181.
The discussion over the passing of the Bill in the House will take place tomorrow. The Bill will then be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on September 21, ANI reported quoting government sources.
Earlier, PM Modi had said during his address in the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' will ensure more women become members of Parliament and the state legislative assemblies.
He said, "Discussion on Women's Reservation Bill happened for a long time. During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime Women's Reservation Bill was introduced several times but there was not enough majority to pass the Bill, and because of this this dream remained incomplete. Today, God has given me the opportunity to take this forward...Our government is bringing a new Bill today on Women's participation in both Houses..."
The Women Reservation Bill that seeks to guarantee 33 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was introduced as the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill by Union law minister.
This was the first agenda of the day taken up by the Lower House in the new Parliament building. The five-day special session of the Parliament began on Monday.