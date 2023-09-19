"It Is Ours": Sonia Gandhi On Women's Reservation Bill

Sonia Gandhi, the parliamentary party chief of the Congress, reaffirmed the party's ownership of the women's reservation bill on Tuesday, as speculation mounted about its potential introduction in Parliament.
According to media reports, the Congress had expressed its support for the reported move, having advocated for the bill for an extended period.
When questioned about the bill as she entered Parliament on Tuesday, Gandhi stated, "It is ours, apna hai."
In a previous 'X' post, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh welcomed the Cabinet's reported decision, saying, "We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill." He also suggested that the matter could have been discussed during the all-party meeting before the Special Session to build consensus instead of operating in secrecy.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram indicated that if the government presents the women's reservation bill on Tuesday, it would represent a "victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government." It's worth noting that the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010, during the UPA government's tenure, but it was not considered in the Lok Sabha.