Centre Launches 'Chakshu', 'DIP' Platforms To Curb Online Fraud

Here's more about the newly launched platforms on Sanchar Saathi portal:

Both ‘Chakshu’ and Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) are backend modules meant for LEAs, banks, TSPs etc.

The new portals will act as means of information exchange and coordination agency among telecom companies, law enforcement agencies, banks and financial institutions, social media platforms, and authorities issuing identity documents.

The portals will also contain information about the cases detected as misuse of telecom resources. This information could be useful to the stakeholders in their respective domains.